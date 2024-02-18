 Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding: Gluten, sugar free menu a highlight - Hindustan Times
Rakul Preet Singh- Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding: Gluten and sugar free menu highlight of shaadi ka khaana

ByRishabh Suri
Feb 18, 2024 08:22 PM IST

We get exclusive details on the food arrangements at actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani’s Goa wedding.

She owns a chain of gyms, while many of his celeb buddies pop by his fully- equipped at-home gym in Mumbai for a workout sesh, so it's no surprise that the food at actor-couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding will have health at the fore. Sources looking after the food tell us about their menu: "A chef has been brought on board to design a menu which boasts of all kinds of Indian and international cuisines. What sets this wedding apart is the couple deciding to make a special menu for health-conscious guests."

Rakul with Jackky
Rakul with Jackky

With fitness freaks like actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff expected to attend, guests can indulge in the food without a worry.

Our source adds, "Imagine healthier alternatives to [food like] sushi, their favourite. Gluten-free and sugar-free items are a highlight."

The duo were spotted arriving in Goa on Saturday night and will kick-start the pre-wedding ceremonies. They are set to tie the knot on February 21.

