Rakul Preet Singh- Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding: Gluten and sugar free menu highlight of shaadi ka khaana
We get exclusive details on the food arrangements at actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani’s Goa wedding.
She owns a chain of gyms, while many of his celeb buddies pop by his fully- equipped at-home gym in Mumbai for a workout sesh, so it's no surprise that the food at actor-couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding will have health at the fore. Sources looking after the food tell us about their menu: "A chef has been brought on board to design a menu which boasts of all kinds of Indian and international cuisines. What sets this wedding apart is the couple deciding to make a special menu for health-conscious guests."
With fitness freaks like actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff expected to attend, guests can indulge in the food without a worry.
Our source adds, "Imagine healthier alternatives to [food like] sushi, their favourite. Gluten-free and sugar-free items are a highlight."
The duo were spotted arriving in Goa on Saturday night and will kick-start the pre-wedding ceremonies. They are set to tie the knot on February 21.