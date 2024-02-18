Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal pregnant with first child, he kisses her baby bump in cutest pregnancy announcement

On Sunday, Varun Dhawan treated everyone with the happy news of his wife Natasha Dalal's pregnancy. The couple are expecting their first child. They tied the knot on January 24, 2021. Also read: Varun Dhawan shares unseen photo from his proposal to Natasha Dalal on their 3rd wedding anniversary Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal expecting first child as they share maternity shoot pic.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's maternity shoot pic

The monochrome photo features Natasha and Varun posing inside their Mumbai house. The actor's pet dog Joey also joined them in the photo. In the photo, Varun is seen planting a sweet kiss on Natasha Dalal's baby bump while she is seen adorably cradling her belly.

Sharing the photo, Varun wrote, “We are pregnant Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength.” Meanwhile, congratulatory messages are pouring in from their fans, friends and loved ones on social media. Karan Johar commented, “Love you both!!!!!!! So so happy for you and the family!!!! welcome to best feeling in the world.” “Congratulations,” said Bhumi Pednekar. Arjun Kapoor added, “Daddy & Mommy number 1.”

Varun and Natasha

Varun Dhawan is the son of David Dhawan and brother of Rohit Shawan. Natasha is a Mumbai-based fashion designer and has a label of her own. She and Varun dated for a long time before getting married. Talking about their love story, Natasha had told Hello! India before their wedding, “Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends.”

Varun was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, opposite Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhediya. He was also seen in a special song, Heart Throb for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Varun will be next seen in Baby John, a teaser of which was recently released.

He also has the India leg of the Russo Brothers' web series, Citadel, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Reportedly, Varun also has Dulhania 3 in his kitty.

