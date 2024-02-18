 Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal pregnant with first child | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal pregnant with first child, he kisses her baby bump in cutest pregnancy announcement

Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal pregnant with first child, he kisses her baby bump in cutest pregnancy announcement

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 18, 2024 06:08 PM IST

Varun Dhawan is all set to embrace fatherhood as his wife Natasha Dalal is expecting their first child. Check out their maternity shoot pic.

On Sunday, Varun Dhawan treated everyone with the happy news of his wife Natasha Dalal's pregnancy. The couple are expecting their first child. They tied the knot on January 24, 2021. Also read: Varun Dhawan shares unseen photo from his proposal to Natasha Dalal on their 3rd wedding anniversary

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal expecting first child as they share maternity shoot pic.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal expecting first child as they share maternity shoot pic.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's maternity shoot pic

The monochrome photo features Natasha and Varun posing inside their Mumbai house. The actor's pet dog Joey also joined them in the photo. In the photo, Varun is seen planting a sweet kiss on Natasha Dalal's baby bump while she is seen adorably cradling her belly.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Sharing the photo, Varun wrote, “We are pregnant Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength.” Meanwhile, congratulatory messages are pouring in from their fans, friends and loved ones on social media. Karan Johar commented, “Love you both!!!!!!! So so happy for you and the family!!!! welcome to best feeling in the world.” “Congratulations,” said Bhumi Pednekar. Arjun Kapoor added, “Daddy & Mommy number 1.”

Varun and Natasha

Varun Dhawan is the son of David Dhawan and brother of Rohit Shawan. Natasha is a Mumbai-based fashion designer and has a label of her own. She and Varun dated for a long time before getting married. Talking about their love story, Natasha had told Hello! India before their wedding, “Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends.”

Varun was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, opposite Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhediya. He was also seen in a special song, Heart Throb for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Varun will be next seen in Baby John, a teaser of which was recently released.

He also has the India leg of the Russo Brothers' web series, Citadel, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Reportedly, Varun also has Dulhania 3 in his kitty.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On