Varun Dhawan begins 2022 with dad David Dhawan's blessings, fans call them ‘perfect father-son jodi’

Actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram on Sunday morning to share a couple of pictures with dad David Dhawan, ‘seeking his blessings’ to begin the New Year.

The pictures show Varun touching David’s feet and the veteran director smiling and blessing him in response. Varun captioned the post, “This year take all the blessings. Happy new year.” The post got a lot of love from fans and Varun’s colleagues from Bollywood as well.

Aparshakti Khurana and Sahil Vaid shared their love on the post by commenting with heart emojis. One fan dubbed Varun and David ‘the perfect father-son jodi’. Another said that ‘the picture itself is a blessing’. Many others called the moment cute and adorable and some praised Varun for starting the New Year by taking elders’ blessings.

Varun made his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year almost a decade back but it wasn’t until Main Tera Hero in 2014 that he first worked his father. David has directed and produced several comedy and action films over three decades and is considered by many as one of the biggest comedy filmmakers in Bollywood.

Speaking about how it was working with his father, Varun had told Free Press Journal in 2020, “He’s a livewire. He has this quota of work, which he puts down saying we have to complete this much work today. As long as we are completing that work, he is totally alright and as long as we are on point with that work then it is all cool.”

Varun’s last release was his father’s film Coolie No 1 back in 2020. This year, he will be seen in tow films--horror comedy Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon and comedy drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.

