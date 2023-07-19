Reddit reacts as Varun Dhawan bites Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during ‘creepy’ Bawaal photoshoot: Absolutely ridiculous

Bawaal, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video this week. The actors have been busy with the film's promotions. They were also joined by the likes of Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and other celebs at Bawaal's star-studded screening in Mumbai on Tuesday. Now, pictures of Varun biting Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during a recent photoshoot for Bawaal have surfaced online, and some social media users are not happy with Varun's 'antics'. Also read: Varun Dhawan spins Gigi Hadid around on stage, fans call it ‘embarrassing’

Varun bites Janhvi's ear in photoshoot

Varun Dhawan bites Janhvi Kapoor's ear during Bawaal photoshoot.

Pictures from a recent promotional photoshoot for Varun and Janhvi's film Bawaal, in which Varun can be seen biting Janhvi's ear, and her reaction to it, were shared on Reddit recently. The accompanying caption read, "Umm whattt?"

The first picture showed Varun biting her ear as he held Janhvi close. She was in a black dress, while he wore a matching jacket. The second photo showed them laughing as Janhvi held her ear.

Reactions to Varun and Janhvi's pic

A section of Reddit users schooled Varun, while others were just baffled. One person wrote, "This is creepy for a married man to do, when he's not acting in a movie." Another one wrote, "I don't know why people are saying he shouldn't do all this because he is married. He just shouldn't do all this even if he were single." Varun is married to fashion designer Natasha Dalal.

One person also said, "The way he gets touchy with his female co-stars and gets away with all these antics is absolutely ridiculous." One more said about Janhvi's reaction to Varun biting her ear, "This is where she should have used her slapping skills." Another one said, "I do understand promo photoshoots are supposed to be cheesy, but it looks like Janhvi isn't enjoying much..."

When Varun spun around Gigi Hadid on stage

This is not the first time social media users did not appreciate Varun's gesture towards female celebrities. In April 2023, supermodel Gigi Hadid was among the many celebrities present at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening in Mumbai. She attended a small concert organised inside the premises for the guests, where Varun gave her Bollywood-style welcome.

Varun, who was performing on stage, had called Gigi up as well. He held her hand as she walked up the small flight of stairs. He then picked her up, spun her around and also gave her a kiss on the cheek. Gigi looked flustered, trying to manage her designer saree mid-spin. She quickly ran off the stage as actor Priyanka Chopra held her hands.

Reacting to their video, which went viral, an Instagram user had said at the time, "She (Gigi) took money for this event, she didn’t take money to be picked up without her consent. This looks so uncomfortable." Another had said, "The way she ran, she isn't coming back to India anytime soon!”

About Bawaal

Bawaal has been shot in parts of India along with some portions in Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw and Poland. It will be released on Prime Video on July 21. It is the story of a newly-married couple, who goes on a honeymoon to Europe. The film is set against the backdrop of World War 2.

