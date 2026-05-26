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Varun Dhawan calls Dhurandhar only ‘director's win’, internet says he’s ‘jealous’ of Ranveer Singh

Varun Dhawan expressed that Dhurandhar was primarily a director's success, while David Dhawan noted actors play a significant role.

May 26, 2026 08:02 am IST
By Riya Sharma
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The spy action thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, broke several box office records and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. During a recent interaction with his father, David Dhawan, actor Varun Dhawan said he believed Dhurandhar was more of a director’s victory than an actor’s. His remark, however, did not sit well with a section of the internet.

Varun Dhawan says Dhurandhar is director's win

Varun Dhawan says Dhurandhar is the director's win.

Recently, the father-son duo, Varun and David Dhawan, sat down for a conversation. During the chat, Varun asked David why filmmakers today are unable to make films freely. To this, the veteran filmmaker replied, “I think anyone who has a pen and a phone feels they are a journalist. It has become very difficult. I can’t figure out which film became a hit and which one didn’t. It’s very difficult to gauge collections. But again, it’s run by the actors. Pehle bhi tha, abhi bhi hai (It existed earlier too, and it still exists now).”

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a two-part action thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, among others. The first part collected over 1300 crore worldwide, while the second part emerged as an even bigger success, earning more than 1800 crore globally and becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film ever.

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s upcoming film

Varun is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Directed by David Dhawan, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, along with Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumar and others in key roles.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

varun dhawan david dhawan aditya dhar
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