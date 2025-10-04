Varun Dhawan says he has the same love for dog Joey and daughter Lara; Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are shocked

It was a Valia reunion on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle as friends and co-stars, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, were the guests. On the episode, the two actors chatted with the hosts - Kajol and Twinkle Khanna - about their lives and Bollywood careers. But one statement from Varun left both the hosts more than a little perplexed. Varun Dhawan on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle.

Varun Dhawan says he doesn't differentiate between his dog and daughter

During the episode, Varun spoke about how the arrival of his pet dog, Joey, changed him for the better. "I personally changed a lot when I got Joey, my dog, my puppy. When I got him, I changed," he said. A bewildered Twinkle asked, "One second, you didn't change when you had a baby, but you changed for the puppy." At this, Alia clarified, "Joey came first!"

Varun then added that he 'can do anything for Joey'. At this, Twinkle asked him, "What about Lara?" Lara, Varun and Natasha Dalal's daughter was born in June 2024. Varun responded, "To be honest, and I am not just saying this because we are on camera to sound cool, I don't differentiate between both of them. I can't. It's the first time I have had a puppy, so the bond I have with him is on another level. I don't think I can have it with another living being."

As the actor said this, even Alia looked at Varun and asked him, 'Really?' Twinkle and Kajol looked surprised.

Varun Dhawan on the work front

Varun was most recently seen in Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film sees Varun and Janhvi Kapoor as two people trying to gatecrash the wedding of their exes in order to win them back. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opened at ₹9.25 crore domestically on Dussehra, before registering a steep drop and collecting only ₹4.04 crore on Friday. The film is currently running in theatres.