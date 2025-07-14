Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to now release on this date, new poster unveiled

Fans have to wait a little longer for the release of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film, which was earlier supposed to be released in September 2025, will now hit the theatres on 2 October. Shashank Khaitan has directed it. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has finally got a release date.

Makers released Varun Dhawan's first look

The makers announced the change in the film's release date on Monday, when they unveiled Varun's character poster with the new release date printed on it.

"Sunny Sanskari ki shaayari - Yeh aansoon hain mere, samundar ka jal nahin...Yeh aansoon hai mere, samundar ka jal nahin... Baarish ka kya bharosa, aaj hai...kal nahi!!! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 2nd October 2025," a post read on the Instagram handle of Dharma Productions. In the poster, Varun can be seen grinning and making a 'namaste' gesture.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Apart from this romantic thriller, Varun is also currently busy shooting for Border 2.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is set to be a grand cinematic spectacle with a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol reprising his legendary role, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. (ANI)