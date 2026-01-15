Varun Dhawan makes fun of memes around smile: ‘Pura Hindustan smile kar raha’
On Wednesday, Varun Dhawan went live on Instagram to interact with fans while travelling to the Karwar Naval Base, and reacted to the smile meme.
Actor Varun Dhawan chose to laugh along with the internet after his smile turned into a meme, turning the trolling into a playful moment. The actor was seen teaching singer Vishal Mishra how to recreate the now-famous expression, embracing the jokes with good humour.
Varun Dhawan reacts to his smile meme
On Wednesday, Varun went live on Instagram to interact with fans while travelling to the Karwar Naval Base for the promotions of his upcoming film Border 2. The actor was joined by singer Vishal Mishra during the journey.
Reacting to the buzz, Varun didn’t take offence, instead said he was glad to see India smiling along with him
After greeting his fans who joined the live session, Varun said while looking at Vishal, “I know my smile is trending.” Varun was talking about his one sided smile. He then broke into laughter, prompting Vishal to crack up as well. Playing along, Varun asked him to try mimicking the smile.
Varun then instructed Vishal on how to do it, saying, “Phele pura smile aur phir ek ko gira do (Give full smile and drop your smile from one side).”
Following this, Varun mentioned that he is taking all the chatter around his smile. “No no, I am happy and smiling ke pura Hindustan smile kar raha hai mere saath (I am happy that the whole of India was smiling along with him).”
Some time back, Varun had responded to a social media user slamming his acting skills in the Border 2 song. It was in the comment section of the post that Varun finally hit back at the criticism he has been facing on social media.
One social media user asked Varun, “Bhai apka acting pe sawal utha raha hai log uske liyeee kya bolega (Bro, people are raising questions on your acting skills. What would you say about that)?”
Responding to this, Varun wrote, “@sahjaan_18 yehi sawaal ne gaana hit karadi sab enjoy kar rahe hain rab di mehar. (This question made the song a hit. Everyone is enjoying it. God is great).”
Varun Dhawan’s recent work
Varun will next be seen in war film Border 2, which is directed by Anurag Singh. Varun will star in the film along with Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. It is a follow-up to the 1997 blockbuster film Border, directed by JP Dutta. The Anurag Singh film is slated to hit the big screen on January 23 and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.
He was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film released in theatres on October 2 last year. It was produced under Karan Johar’s production banner Dharma Productions. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also featured Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. The film failed to elicit expected response.
