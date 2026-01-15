Varun Dhawan makes fun of memes around smile: ‘Pura Hindustan smile kar raha’

Actor Varun Dhawan chose to laugh along with the internet after his smile turned into a meme, turning the trolling into a playful moment. The actor was seen teaching singer Vishal Mishra how to recreate the now-famous expression, embracing the jokes with good humour. Varun Dhawan was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan reacts to his smile meme On Wednesday, Varun went live on Instagram to interact with fans while travelling to the Karwar Naval Base for the promotions of his upcoming film Border 2. The actor was joined by singer Vishal Mishra during the journey.

Reacting to the buzz, Varun didn’t take offence, instead said he was glad to see India smiling along with him

After greeting his fans who joined the live session, Varun said while looking at Vishal, “I know my smile is trending.” Varun was talking about his one sided smile. He then broke into laughter, prompting Vishal to crack up as well. Playing along, Varun asked him to try mimicking the smile.

Varun then instructed Vishal on how to do it, saying, “Phele pura smile aur phir ek ko gira do (Give full smile and drop your smile from one side).”

Following this, Varun mentioned that he is taking all the chatter around his smile. “No no, I am happy and smiling ke pura Hindustan smile kar raha hai mere saath (I am happy that the whole of India was smiling along with him).”