Varun Dhawan, who tied the knot with Natasha Dalal in a private ceremony last month, hosted a much-awaited bash at his residence for his industry friends. All from his Coolie No 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar to Jugg Jugg Jeeyo co-star Kiara Advani attended the house party on Friday.

Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were among those spotted arriving at Varun's residence on Friday. While Tiger was in a pink tee, Disha wore white for the occasion. Varun's dear friend Arjun Kapoor also attended the bash with his sister Anshula and girlfriend Malaika Arora. Sara, who recently underwent a double tooth extraction, too, was seen arriving for the party. She wore an animal print dress and waved to the paparazzi while gesturing towards her swollen jawline due to the dental surgery.

Meanwhile, Karan, who was among the very few to attend Varun's much-guarded wedding arrived in a stylish black jacket. Producer Dinesh Vijan was seen with wife Pramita and actor Varun Sharma.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani arrive for Varun Dhawan's house party. (Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan at Varun Dhawan's house party. (Varinder Chawla)

Anshula Kapoor at Varun Dhawan's house party. (Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor at Varun Dhawan's house party. (Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani at Varun Dhawan's house party. (Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar at Varun Dhawan's house party. (Varinder Chawla)

Dinesh Vijan and Varun Sharma at Varun Dhawan's house party. (Varinder Chawla)

Varun and Natasha got married at The Mansion House in Alibaug on January 24. Besides their close family members, only a few industry names like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Kunal Kohli attended the wedding. The guest list was kept short as precaution against the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Neha Dhupia says people judged her wedding with Angad Bedi: 'Ladka chhota hai ladki se?'

Talking about the close-knit affair, Kunal, who also happens to be Varun's maternal cousin, had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “The whole idea was to just keep it to the close family and very, very close friends. There were four-five friends of his, whom everyone knows from school. We were sharing stories. It was very nice, a close-knit environment of friends like family and family-like friends. That was what was wonderful about it.”