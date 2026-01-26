Varun Dhawan’s pull-ups inside Mumbai Metro invite safety warnings from authorities. Watch
Varun Dhawan performing pull-ups in Mumbai Metro, prompted a safety warning from the Metro's operators.
Actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently receiving a strong audience response for his latest release Border 2, found himself at the centre of a social media debate after videos surfaced showing him performing pull-ups inside a Mumbai Metro coach. The incident occurred on Saturday, when the actor opted to take the metro for a surprise visit to a cinema hall to avoid the city’s heavy traffic.
MMMOCL issues warning after Varun Dhawan's pull ups surface online
Varun had earlier shared an Instagram story from inside the metro, asking fans to guess which theatre he was heading to. Soon after, clips began circulating online that showed him hanging from the overhead metal rod and doing pull-ups, while fellow commuters stood nearby.
The Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) later shared the video on its social media handle, accompanied by a pointed safety message. “This video should have come with a disclaimer like the ones in your action movies, @Varun_dvn. Do Not Try This On Maha Mumbai Metro. We get it, it is cool to hang out with friends inside our metros but those grab handles are not for hanging," the caption read.
"Acts like these are punishable under the sections relating to causing nuisance and/or damage to property given in the The Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002; attracting penalties and even imprisonment depending on the gravity of the offence. So folks, hang out, but don't hang in there. Travel responsibly on Maha Mumbai Metro. #MahaMumbaiMetro #CivicResponsibility #TravelSafe #RebootingMumbai #ReshapingMMR @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @MMRDAOfficial @DrSanMukherjee @IAS_Rubal," the caption concluded.
Social media users appreciated the authorities for being unbiased in enforcing laws regarding public transport.
About Border 2
Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 war drama Border and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war. According to Sacnilk, Border 2 has earned ₹144.65 crore so far, marking a strong box-office performance.
