Varun Dhawan’s pull-ups inside Mumbai Metro invite safety warnings from authorities. Watch

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently receiving a strong audience response for his latest release Border 2, found himself at the centre of a social media debate after videos surfaced showing him performing pull-ups inside a Mumbai Metro coach. The incident occurred on Saturday, when the actor opted to take the metro for a surprise visit to a cinema hall to avoid the city’s heavy traffic. Varun Dhawan's pull-up stunt on the Mumbai Metro drew the authorities' attention, as they emphasised the importance of safety and reminded users that such actions could lead to penalties under the Metro Railways Act.

MMMOCL issues warning after Varun Dhawan's pull ups surface online Varun had earlier shared an Instagram story from inside the metro, asking fans to guess which theatre he was heading to. Soon after, clips began circulating online that showed him hanging from the overhead metal rod and doing pull-ups, while fellow commuters stood nearby.

The Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) later shared the video on its social media handle, accompanied by a pointed safety message. “This video should have come with a disclaimer like the ones in your action movies, @Varun_dvn. Do Not Try This On Maha Mumbai Metro. We get it, it is cool to hang out with friends inside our metros but those grab handles are not for hanging," the caption read.

"Acts like these are punishable under the sections relating to causing nuisance and/or damage to property given in the The Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002; attracting penalties and even imprisonment depending on the gravity of the offence. So folks, hang out, but don't hang in there. Travel responsibly on Maha Mumbai Metro. #MahaMumbaiMetro #CivicResponsibility #TravelSafe #RebootingMumbai #ReshapingMMR @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @MMRDAOfficial @DrSanMukherjee @IAS_Rubal," the caption concluded.