Varun Dhawan says Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari doesn't 'make promises about changing your life': Not a preachy film

Actor Varun Dhawan, who will next be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, has shared that the film doesn't promise to change a person's life and isn't a preachy one either. Speaking with India Today, Varun, however, added that the film is "something that is needed in today’s time." Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will release on October 2.

Varun Dhawan opens up about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Varun opened up on what Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is really about. “We don’t make any promises about changing your life with this film. But what we do promise is that we will change your mood. This is not a preachy film or something where we’re giving gyan (advice). It’s about going back to the time when you’d watch a movie and walk out with a big smile," he said.

"If you went in with a family member with whom you had unresolved issues, maybe those issues would get resolved. Maybe the guy who took a loan from you would pay it back. That’s the positive power we are trying to put out with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. It’s a very happy-go-lucky film and something that is needed in today’s time,” he added.

Varun talks about Kantara: Chapter 1

Both Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 will clash at the box office on October 2. Talking about it, he added that Kantara "is a very big film" and that the "first one was amazing." Varun said both films are "very different," and he thinks "there’s more than enough space for all kinds of films."

More about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Sashank Khaitan, also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. In the trailer, Varun's character proposes marriage to Sanya Malhotra's character. She refuses, prompting him to devise a plan to win her back, along with Janhvi.

Amid the rejection, his character felt heartbroken when she announced her marriage to Rohit, who is an ex-boyfriend of Janhvi. To stop the marriage and win back their exes, Varun and Janhvi decide to pose as a fake couple to make their exes jealous, ultimately halting their marriage plans. Things go completely off track after the two started falling for each other.