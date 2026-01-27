Varun Dhawan’s team clarifies after authorities warn over his pull-ups inside Mumbai metro: 'No fine or penalty issued'

After Mumbai metro authorities warned actor Varun Dhawan over his video of hanging from grab handles inside a coach, his team has issued a clarification saying that 'no fine or penalty was issued'. The authorities had warned that such acts are punishable under the rules. In a statement, Varun's team on Tuesday said that "there are no pending issues." Varun Dhawan recently travelled on the Mumbai metro.

Varun Dhawan's team clarifies after facing backlash over his Mumbai metro video The actor's team also said that the post was taken down by the Mumbai metro authorities. “We would like to address the recent reports regarding Varun Dhawan and the Mumbai Metro. We wish to clarify that no fine or penalty of any kind has been issued to Varun," the statement read.

"The earlier post by the authorities has been taken down, and we appreciate their cooperation in clearing up this misunderstanding. Varun has the utmost respect for the city's rules and the Metro department’s efforts. We are happy to confirm that there are no pending issues, and we thank the media for sharing this accurate update," it added.

What did Mumbai metro authorities say Metro authorities had flagged safety concerns over the video. This video should have come with a disclaimer like the ones in your action movies, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) stated. It posted the video on Monday, captioning it as, "Don't do this on Maha Mumbai Metro."

What did Varun do inside the metro coach "This video should have come with a disclaimer like the ones in your action movies, @Varun_dvn- Do Not Try This On Maha Mumbai Metro," it stated. Varun was apparently doing pull-ups by holding grab handles inside a metro coach, while a fellow passenger imitated him as others looked on.

In the post, MMMOCL said grab handles inside metro coaches are meant only for support and not for hanging, cautioning that such behaviour poses safety risks to passengers and may cause damage to public property. "We get it, it is cool to hang out with friends inside our metros, but those grab handles are not for hanging," it said.

Acts causing nuisance or damage to metro property are punishable under the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002, with penalties and even imprisonment depending on the gravity of the offence, the MMMOCL added. The metro operator urged commuters to travel responsibly and follow safety norms on the Maha Mumbai Metro. "So folks, hang out, but don't hang in there. Travel responsibly on Maha Mumbai Metro," the MMOCL said.

Responding to MMMOCL's posts on social media platforms, several netizens have demanded action as per the rules against the Bollywood actor. "Instead of hollow threats, @MMMOCL_Official, it would have been great if you had taken Action as per all the Acts that you have listed. It would have set a perfect example," wrote an X user.