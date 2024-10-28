Varun Dhawan's fan stops him at the airport, reveals his sweet secret to the paparazzi: ‘I must say this on camera…’

Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently travelled to the UAE for an event, was in for a surprise as he returned to India. As Varun exited the Mumbai airport, he was greeted by a fan who claimed that he visited her daughter when she was unwell. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh travels abroad for first time after baby's birth, joins Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur at Abu Dhabi event) Varun Dhawan interacted with his fan at the Mumbai airport.

Fan says Varun visited her unwell daughter in hospital

The woman shouted while approaching Varun, "Hi, Varun. You met my daughter at the hospital. You were so wonderful." As the actor extended his hand, she spoke to the paparazzi. She said, "I want to say this on camera. My daughter was unwell. Varun Dhawan's father was there and he came to see my daughter. He doesn't know me, what a wonderful, kind soul. Thank you so much."

Varun then said, "I know, I know. How is she now?" The woman replied, "She is fine. She is so good. She is so good." They shook hands before Varun petted her dog and walked towards his car.

Internet reacts to fan's gesture

Reacting to the video, a fan said, " I think he is the best when it comes to taking care of his fans for sure." "@Varun_dvn man with a Golden heart!" wrote a person. "Varun bhai my respect towards you has increased more day by day," tweeted a fan. "He’s so sweet, such a genuine person," commented another fan. "Great guy. Gets a lot of unwarranted hate," wrote another fan.

Varun's upcoming projects

Varun is currently busy promoting his upcoming series Citadel Honey Bunny. Written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian instalment of the global Citadel franchise. The series is set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s. It also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Citadel: Honey Bunny will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

Fans will also see Varun in Baby John, directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. It is set to release in theatres this Christmas December 25. He also has Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, it also features Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul and Manini Chadha.