Ranveer Singh travels abroad for first time after baby's birth, joins Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur at Abu Dhabi event

Actors Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and Aditya Roy Kapur attended an Ultimate Fighting Championship event at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the trio posted a bunch of pictures from the match they attended. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh collapsed on set of Lootera, shoot got cancelled: Director Vikramaditya Motwane) Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ranveer Singh pose together at an event in the UAE.

Ranveer, Varun, Aditya unite at UAE event

Varun Dhawan shared his solo photos as he gave different poses inside the venue. In a photo, he sat between Ranveer and Aditya Roy Kapur as they smiled for the camera. Varun also posted a video featuring himself, Ranveer and Aditya as they gave different expressions and spoke into the camera. Varun also posed with Ranveer in another picture.

For the event, Ranveer wore a colourful shirt, pants and dark sunglasses. Varun opted for a black T-shirt under a jacket and denims. Aditya was seen in a blue T-shirt and pants. He also gave glimpses as he spent time with his friends. Sharing the post, Varun wrote, "Boys knight !!! (Camel emoji) Swipe right to see…..@visitabudhabi @yasisland."

Ranveer, Aditya share pics too

Sharing a picture from the event on his Instagram Stories, Ranveer wrote, "#UFC308 #inabudhabi Another glorious spectacle. Abu Dhabi never misses!" Posting a clip of the match, he wrote, "Bloodsport." Aditya also shared a picture and said, "UFC 308!!! Let's go!"

Ranveer and Aditya shared pictures on Instagram Stories.

About Ranveer, Varun, Aditya's films

Aditya will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Metro…In Dino. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. Varun has several projects in the pipeline, including Citadel: Honey Bunny, Baby John, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Fans will see Ranveer next in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated movie Singham Again, which is slated for a Diwali release. Ranveer will be reprising his role from Simmba in the movie. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. He also has a yet-to-be announced project. It also features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. He will also be starring in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming Don 3.