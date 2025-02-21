Veer Pahariya thanks trolls for boosting his online engagement, getting him work: 'Troll even more so that I earn money'

Actor Veer Pahariya made his acting debut with the recent aerial actioner, Sky Force. While the film received glowing reviews, Veer's performance was criticised by a few. Online, he copped more than his fair share of trolling for everything from his acting to dancing skills. In a new interview, Veer said that the trolling was beneficial for him as it raised his profile on social media. (Also read: 'Apne aap ko maar doon, phirse janam loon?’ Veer Pahariya fires back at people questioning his privileged background) Veer Pahariya opened up about being trolled on social media.

Veer Pahariya on trolls

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Veer said that he 'lived for' getting trolled. Addressing his viral dance step from the song Rang, he said, “I love it; I live for it. My whole life I’ve looked up to actors who get trolled and who have lookalikes, and they become a meme. I have become a meme; can you imagine? I’m immortalised with this dance. Who knew me 20 days ago? Now if I do langdi here, they will recognise me.”

The actor added that the trolling increased his engagement stats on social media, which allowed him to get more work doing public gigs. “I’ll say this for the first time. Since my song came out and since it went viral and got trolled, my engagement has increased so much that so many doors and avenues have opened up for me after that. I’ve already performed at two weddings. I did that langdi step with the bride. He further joked with the groom, saying, ‘This is my fifth round. If I do two more, the bride will be mine.’ So many work opportunities have opened because people now know who I am. I’ve got a hit song. I’ve got weddings, which is every actor’s dream—to be able to dance and perform at weddings. To those who are trolling, I will please wish that they troll even more so that I get even more weddings. And I earn money,” said Veer.

Veer's Bollywood debut

Veer played an Indian Air Force officer caught behind enemy lines in Sky Force. The film, based on the Sargodha airbase in the Indo-Pak War of 1965, also starred Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. Critics gave Sky Force positive reviews. However, it underperformed at the box office, earning ₹167 crore on a ₹160 crore budget.