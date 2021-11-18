Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Velle trailer: Karan Deol gets caught in kidnapping plot gone wrong, fan is reminded of young Sunny Deol. Watch
bollywood

Velle trailer: Karan Deol gets caught in kidnapping plot gone wrong, fan is reminded of young Sunny Deol. Watch

Velle trailer: Karan Deol stars alongside his uncle Abhay Deol in this upcoming comedy of confusion.
Karan Deol acts alongside his uncle Abhay Deol in Velle.
Published on Nov 18, 2021 02:19 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The trailer for Velle, directed by Deven Munjal, has dropped online. The film, a remake of the Telugu film Brochevarevarura, stars Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol, Anya Singh, Abhay Deol and Mouni Roy.

Abhay plays Rishi, a writer-director pitching a film to Rohini (Mouni), an actor. He narrates the story of three friends - Rahul (Karan), Rambo and Raju - who are slackers and get poor grades in school. They befriend the principal’s daughter Riya (Anya) and the four soon become the ‘R4 gang’.

Riya urges the other three to fake her kidnapping to teach her father a lesson but things go haywire when she gets kidnapped for real.

The summary of Velle on YouTube says that the film is “about the journey of people like you and me, who inevitably find themselves amidst the chaos of life, only to realise that in the end, it all comes together - it all makes sense.”

Karan reminded one fan of a young Sunny. “Aisa lag raha hai Sunny paji young ho gaye,” the person commented on the video. “Karan Deol improved a lot from his 1st movie. Abhay Deol is like the icing on the cake… Chacha Bhatija JODI (Uncle-nephew pair) will be an interesting combination to watch out for,” another said.

One person, who watched the original, wrote, “Don’t underestimate this movie guys, it has many turns and twists because it’s a remake of a Telugu movie and that was a rollercoaster ride.”

Also see: Karan Deol says he ‘broke down really badly’ during first shot, had second thoughts about acting

Earlier, in a statement, Karan talked about working with Abhay. “I would thank Dimpy chachu for always having my back! He has always been an inspiration for me and working with him is something I’ll always cherish,” he said.

Velle is set to hit the theatres on December 10. The film will clash at the box office with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.

Topics
karan deol sunny deol
