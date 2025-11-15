Search
Sat, Nov 15, 2025
Veteran actor Kamini Kaushal laid to rest in Mumbai; her loyal pet dogs offer a silent and emotional final farewell

ANI |
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 02:29 pm IST

The atmosphere at the Worli crematorium remained solemn as loved ones bid their final farewell to Kamini Kaushal.

Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal's final rites were performed on Saturday, with an intimate gathering of close family members in attendance. The atmosphere at the Worli crematorium remained solemn as loved ones bid their final farewell.

Kamini Kaushal's final rites took place at the Worli crematorium with family and her pet dogs present. Her son led the Hindu rituals. (PTI)
Kamini Kaushal's final rites took place at the Worli crematorium with family and her pet dogs present. Her son led the Hindu rituals. (PTI)

Kamini Kaushal last rites performed in Mumbai

Her elder son, Vidhur, performed the final rites, leading the traditional Hindu rituals on Saturday morning. Prior to that, Kamini Kaushal's mortal remains were brought to the crematorium from her residence in Mumbai.

In another poignant moment, the late actress's pet dogs were also a part of the farewell as members of her family brought along her loyal companions.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher took to their respective social media handles and offered tributes to the veteran actress. They also remembered working with her in films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Kabir Singh.

About Kamini Kaushal

Kamini Kaushal was one of the leading actresses in the 1940s, 50s, and 60s era of Indian cinema, where she shared the screen with superstars like Ashok Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar and legends like Raaj Kumar and Dharmendra, among many others.

The actress made an indelible mark in the industry with her very first film. Her debut, Neecha Nagar (1946), won the prestigious Grand Prix du Festival International du Film at the inaugural Cannes Film Festival and remains the only Indian film to win the Palme d'Or.

It was directed by Chetan Anand and starred Uma Anand and Rafiq Anwar in the lead roles.

The actress reportedly appeared in over 70 films during her illustrious career spanning more than seven decades in the film industry.

She was last seen in the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which hit the theatres in 2022. (ANI)

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
