Veteran actor Sunil Thapa, who played Priyanka Chopra's coach in Mary Kom, dies at 68
Sunil Thapa died in Kathmandu after a cardiac arrest. He was 68 years old.
Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa, who made a name for his villainous roles in films and went on to play Priyanka Chopra's coach in the biopic drama Mary Kom, has died. He was 68. The news of his death was confirmed by Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) on Saturday.
CM of Sikkim offers condolences
The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, took to his Facebook account and penned a note to share his condolences. He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Sunil Thapa, whose powerful performances especially as Rate Kaila left an indelible mark on Nepali cinema. His talent and legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace.”
CINTA wrote on their official X account, “CINTAA mourns the passing of veteran actor Mr. Sunil Thapa on 07 February 2026. Actively shooting for Ram Nam Satyo Ho until late last night, he remained dedicated to his craft till the very end. Born on 17 May 1957, his contribution to Nepalese cinema is immense and irreplaceable. Funeral rites will be held on 08 February 2026. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and the entire film fraternity. Om Shanti.”
Sunil Thapa was also seen in Mirai. His Mirai co-star Teja Sajja penned a note on the unfortunate news and said, “Sunil Thapa ji was a supremely dedicated and fantastic actor. I had a great time working with him on Mirai, I will truly miss him 💔He worked until his last breath in the field he loved the most, he has been an inspiration .My sincere condolences to his entire family. Omshanti.”
More details
“He was unconscious when he was brought in. An ECG was done immediately, which confirmed his death,” a hospital source told The Kathmandu Post. Doctors suspect cardiac arrest as the cause of death, though an official medical report is still awaited.
Born in Dang, Nepal, Thapa appeared in over 300 Nepali films. He was widely known for his iconic role as ‘Rate Kaila’ in the film Chino. In the 2014 release Mary Kom, he played a key role of the coach who shapes Priyanka Chopra's titular character into a trained boxer. He was most recently seen in The Family Man Season 3 as David Khuzou, a respected leader and MCA chief in Nagaland.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
