Veteran actor Sunil Thapa, who played Priyanka Chopra's coach in Mary Kom, dies at 68

The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, took to his Facebook account and penned a note to share his condolences. He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Sunil Thapa, whose powerful performances especially as Rate Kaila left an indelible mark on Nepali cinema. His talent and legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace.”

Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa, who made a name for his villainous roles in films and went on to play Priyanka Chopra 's coach in the biopic drama Mary Kom, has died. He was 68. The news of his death was confirmed by Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) on Saturday.

CINTA wrote on their official X account, “CINTAA mourns the passing of veteran actor Mr. Sunil Thapa on 07 February 2026. Actively shooting for Ram Nam Satyo Ho until late last night, he remained dedicated to his craft till the very end. Born on 17 May 1957, his contribution to Nepalese cinema is immense and irreplaceable. Funeral rites will be held on 08 February 2026. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and the entire film fraternity. Om Shanti.”

Sunil Thapa was also seen in Mirai. His Mirai co-star Teja Sajja penned a note on the unfortunate news and said, “Sunil Thapa ji was a supremely dedicated and fantastic actor. I had a great time working with him on Mirai, I will truly miss him 💔He worked until his last breath in the field he loved the most, he has been an inspiration .My sincere condolences to his entire family. Omshanti.”