close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Veteran actor Tanuja hospitalised

Veteran actor Tanuja hospitalised

PTI |
Dec 18, 2023 12:52 AM IST

Veteran actor Tanuja, mother of actor Kajol has been hospitalised. She is in the ICU of a hospital in Juhu.

Veteran Bollywood actor Tanuja was admitted in a hospital here on Sunday evening due to age related issues.

Veteran actor Tanuja has been hospitalised.
Veteran actor Tanuja has been hospitalised.

A source said the 80-year-old actor is admitted in the ICU of a Juhu hospital.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"She is under observation. She is doing well. There's nothing to worry about," the source told PTI.

Tanuja, a popular actor, has worked in several Hindi and Bengali films. She is the daughter of yesteryear star Shobhna Samarth and producer Kumarsen Samarth.

She is the sister of Nutan and the mother of popular star Kajol.

Tanuja is known for her roles in films such as “Baharein Phir Bhi Ayengi”, “Jewel Thief”, “Haathi Mere Saathi” and “Mere Jeevan Sathi”.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out