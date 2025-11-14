Veteran Bollywood actor Kamini Kaushal dies at 98 at her Mumbai residence

Veteran Bollywood actor Kamini Kaushal, known for her remarkable seven-decade-long career and memorable roles in films such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Kabir Singh, Do Raaste and Neecha Nagar, passed away at the age of 98 at her Mumbai residence on Thursday night. A close family friend confirmed news of her demise. Veteran Bollywood actor Kamini Kaushal dies at 98.

Kamini Kaushal dies

On Friday, Sajan Narain, a close associate of the family, told PTI, “She died at her Mumbai home late on Thursday night. She would have turned 99 in February.” The cause of her death remains unknown, and the family has yet to issue an official statement.

All about Kamini Kaushal

Kamini Kaushal was a celebrated Indian actor who worked in Hindi films and television for more than seven decades, widely regarded as one of the finest actresses in the history of Indian cinema. Born in Lahore, she was the daughter of Prof. Shiv Ram Kashyap, a renowned botanist from the University of Punjab, who was recognised as the Father of Indian Bryology.

Kamini began her film career when Chetan Anand cast her in Neecha Nagar (1946), which went on to win the Palme d'Or (Golden Palm) at the Cannes Film Festival. Her debut also earned her acclaim at the Montreal Film Festival, instantly establishing her as a promising newcomer. With films like Aag, Shaheed, Nadiya Ke Paar and Ziddi, she became one of the highest-paid actresses of the late 1940s.

Over the years, she starred opposite iconic actors such as Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, and Raj Kapoor. In 1963, she transitioned to character roles and continued to shine in films including Do Raaste, Prem Nagar and Maha Chor. In the later years of her career, she appeared in blockbuster films like Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express and Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. Her final screen appearance was in a cameo role in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.