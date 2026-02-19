Veteran filmmaker MM Baig, father of child artist Baby Guddu, found dead at home after neighbours report foul smell

Veteran filmmaker M M Baig, known for his work in Hindi cinema and as the father of former child artist Baby Guddu, was found dead at his residence earlier this week. The news was broken by Hani Zaveri, his publicist. He was in his 70s. Veteran filmmaker M M Baig, known for his contributions to Bollywood and as the father of Baby Guddu, was found dead at Mumbai home.

MM Baig found dead at Mumbai home According to his publicist, Hanif Zaveri, Baig had been unwell for some time and was living alone. "He was unwell for quite some time. Since he hadn't come out of the house for 4 to 5 days, the neighbours complained to the cops about a foul smell coming from his house. "The police opened the door and found Baig sahab's dead body and informed his daughter about it. They later took his body to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem at around 1:30-2:00 am. He was a loving man. I pray for his departed soul," Hanif told PTI.

About MM Baig's career Baig began his career in the film industry as an assistant director, working with established names such as J Om Prakash, Vimal Kumar, and Rakesh Roshan. During this period, he was associated with several mainstream films, including Aadmi Khilona Hai, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii, Karz Chukana Hai, Kala Bazaar, and Kishen Kanhaiya. Over the years, he earned a reputation for his technical knowledge and understanding of performance craft.

As an independent filmmaker, Baig directed Massom Gawah, starring Naseeruddin Shah, though the film remains unreleased. He also helmed Chhoti Bahu, featuring Shilpa Shirodkar.

"Baig sahab shared a warm equation with Rakesh Roshan sahab. He helped Hrithik Roshan with diction, voice modulation, and dialogues since he was well-versed with these things. Baig sahab would help Hrithik with mouthing dialogues, this was much before his debut film, "Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' happened," Hanif said.

Baig’s daughter, Baby Guddu, born Shahinda Baig, was among the most recognised child actors of the 1980s. She appeared in notable films such as Aakhir Kyon?, Nagina, Pyar Kiya Hai Pyar Karenge, and Aulad.