Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan underwent surgery following haemorrhage; is on ventilator support
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, is hospitalized after surgery due to a haemorrhage. He is on ventilator support but his condition is stable.
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning after his health deteriorated. Doctors confirmed that he underwent surgery following a haemorrhage and is currently on ventilator support. His condition, though critical, is reported to be stable under close observation, according to a report by the Indian Express.
Salim Khan undergoes surgery
“He has undergone surgery and is now kept on a ventilator. His condition is stable now. At 11 am on Wednesday, we will issue a press bulletin with the consent of the family and relatives,” said Dr. Jalil Parkar. He added, “He is stable but under close observation with regard to his clinical status.”
Following the news of his hospitalisation, Salim Khan’s family rushed to the Bandra-based medical facility. Actor Salman Khan was seen leaving the hospital, visibly worried, after visiting his father. Other family members present included Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, and grandsons Nirvaan and Arhaan. Actor Sanjay Dutt and legendary lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar also visited the veteran screenwriter to check on his health.
Former actress and Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali shared a heartfelt note, wishing Salim Khan a speedy recovery. She wrote, “Hearing that Salim Khan has been hospitalised made my heart sink. To me, he was a father figure. Living in his home, I was treated like a daughter, included at the table, engaged in deep conversations about faith, where all religions were respected and celebrated. Praying for his strength and recovery.”
About Salim Khan
Salim Khan is widely regarded as one of the most influential screenwriters in Hindi cinema. As one half of the legendary Salim–Javed duo with Javed Akhtar, he helped shape mainstream Bollywood during the 1970s and early 1980s. The pair were behind several landmark films, including Sholay, Deewar, Zanjeer, Trishul, and others, leaving an enduring legacy on Indian cinema.
