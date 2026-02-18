Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan underwent surgery following haemorrhage; is on ventilator support

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning after his health deteriorated. Doctors confirmed that he underwent surgery following a haemorrhage and is currently on ventilator support. His condition, though critical, is reported to be stable under close observation, according to a report by the Indian Express. Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is hospitalised at Lilavati Hospital after surgery for a haemorrhage. His condition is critical but stable.

Salim Khan undergoes surgery “He has undergone surgery and is now kept on a ventilator. His condition is stable now. At 11 am on Wednesday, we will issue a press bulletin with the consent of the family and relatives,” said Dr. Jalil Parkar. He added, “He is stable but under close observation with regard to his clinical status.”

Following the news of his hospitalisation, Salim Khan’s family rushed to the Bandra-based medical facility. Actor Salman Khan was seen leaving the hospital, visibly worried, after visiting his father. Other family members present included Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, and grandsons Nirvaan and Arhaan. Actor Sanjay Dutt and legendary lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar also visited the veteran screenwriter to check on his health.

Former actress and Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali shared a heartfelt note, wishing Salim Khan a speedy recovery. She wrote, “Hearing that Salim Khan has been hospitalised made my heart sink. To me, he was a father figure. Living in his home, I was treated like a daughter, included at the table, engaged in deep conversations about faith, where all religions were respected and celebrated. Praying for his strength and recovery.”