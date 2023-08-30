Vicky Kaushal dances his heart out in new song Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja, internet points out the website is now called X

Vicky Kaushal stars in a completely new avatar as the local singing sensation Bhajan Kumar in his upcoming film The Great Indian Family. On Wednesday, the makers released the first official track of the album, titled Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja. The video sees Vicky's Bhajan Kumar sing and dance up a storm with a huge crowd. (Also read: Shoojit Sircar says Vicky Kaushal deserved to win National Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham) Vicky Kaushal as Bhajan Kumar in Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja.

Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja

Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja sees Vicky singing and matching steps on stage as the crowd cheers loudly for him. Composed by Pritam and sung by Nakash Aziz, Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja has been choreographed by Vijay A Ganguly. The lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya sync perfectly with the small-town ambience of the film, as Bhajan Kumar is seen dancing and connecting with the locals of the community with verve and energy. In one part of the song, Vicky is seen on a small chariot-like vehicle on the road as he sings along with the enthusiastic crowd that follows him around.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the song, a fan said, "Nice song (red heart emojis)." Another added, "GOAT Pritam gave a better hook like and a more catchy song in a bhajan than all jawan songs. In Pritam we trust." Meanwhile, a user noted how Twitter is now called X, and wrote, “Twitter ab X hai thoda update Raha karo yaar (Twitter is now X, you have to keep updated).”

Talking about the character of Bhajan Kumar, Vicky Kaushal said, "I play a singing star named Bhajan Kumar in our quirky family entertainer The Great Indian Family and we decided to have some fun before we actually revealed the fact that I was playing this character in the film! As an actor, I love to bring smiles to the faces of people and I hope I was able to achieve it. So, now the cat’s out of the bag! I hope people love my new avatar in TGIF. I’m eager to see how Bhajan Kumar is received by audiences. I know I have poured my heart into bringing him to life on the big screen.”

The Great Indian Family, produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, releases in theatres on September 22.

