Vicky Kaushal gets spiritual as he takes a dip in Ganga in Rishikesh. Watch

Vicky Kaushal was shooting in the hills since quite a few days. The actor seems to be on his way back from Mussoorie and has now shared a video from Rishikesh. The video shows Vicky taking a dip in the Ganga. His fans cannot stop talking about his biceps and beefed-up body in the comments section on Instagram. Also read: Katrina Kaif makes Sunday breakfast for ‘hubby’ Vicky Kaushal, shares pic

Sharing the video, Vicky simply wrote, “Har har gange #Rishikesh.” The actor is seen emerging from the river with his hands joined in prayer and his eyes shut. He looks up as if praying to God and then walks away. Raghav Juyal's song Har Har Bhole Namah Shivay can be heard playing in the background.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will be seen alongside Vicky's wife Katrina Kaif in Bhoot Police, reacted to the post with folded hands emoji. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also liked the post. Many of Vicky's fans reacted to his caption with “Har har mahadev” and “Har har gange” in the comments section. A fan commented, "Roz Roz kaise Dil aa Jata hai tum pe (How do I fall in love with you every day)."

On Tuesday, Vicky shared a video from his time in Mussoorie. Sharing a video which showed him being surrounded by fans as he shot in the city, Vicky wrote, “Mussoorie!!! Thank You for being so loving and breathtakingly beautiful. Leaving my heart behind in the mountains. See you soon!”

Vicky was vacationing at an undisclosed location with Katrina Kaif earlier this month. Post their return, both got busy with their work commitments.

Vicky currently has several films in the pipeline. He has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His other projects include Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar's untitled next and Anand Tiwari's untitled next.

