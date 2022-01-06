Vicky Kaushal has cute nickname for Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif, wishes her on birthday with hugs and kisses

Vicky Kaushal made Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif’s birthday a little bit more special with a warm wish. Vicky chose a happy photo of his sister-in-law and converted it into a birthday greeting on his Instagram Stories.

In the photo shared by Vicky, Isabelle smiled at the camera as she posed in Star Wars themed attire – a printed black tee and cap. Vicky addressed Isabelle with a cute nickname as he said: “Happiest birthday, Isy. Have the most wonderful time working and partying today.” Vicky also sent her a hug and a kiss in the form of emojis and added the cake emoji to his post.

Screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9 at Sawai Madhopur’s Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding was attended by the couple’s close friends and families. Just days after the wedding, Isabelle shared inside photos from Vicky and Katrina’s haldi ceremony and wrote: “Full fun and joy. My cheeks still hurt from smiling so much.” She followed it up with more snippets from the strictly-guarded wedding.

A day after the wedding, Isabelle welcomed Vicky into the family with a heart-warming message that said: “Yesterday, I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world forever and ever and ever.”

Isabelle Kaif made her Bollywood debut with last year’s dance drama Time To Dance, in which she co-starred with Sooraj Pancholi. She has also featured in projects such as Dr Cabbie and Summum Bonum.

Also read: Isabelle Kaif: People have been comparing me to Katrina for years, I’ve got used to it

Speaking to Hindustan Times earlier this year, Isabelle opened up about the advice she received from Katrina about surviving in the industry: “Just focus on my work, keep my head down. It also came from different people, anyone who has been in the film industry. They give similar advice. My sister was definitely one of those people who gave me that,” she said, adding, “I’m just starting now, there are so many types of films I want to do. I’d love to do an action or a period film. It’s just the beginning, there’s everything left to do.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON