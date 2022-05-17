Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif watched Hugh Jackman's play, binged on pancakes on his birthday in New York. See pics

Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with wife Katrina Kaif in New York. The two are currently on a vacation in the city. Summing up the day, Katrina shared several pictures from his birthday celebrations which included watching theatre and having some good food. Katrina also shared proof of how she didn't take a break from her workout regime even during the trip. Also read: Katrina Kaif gets a kiss from Vicky Kaushal in her birthday post for him, he calls it 'shaadishuda wala birthday'

Taking to Instagram Stories post midnight, Katrina shared a picture of the Winter Garden theatre where the couple seems to have watched a show. She then shared a picture of some pancakes and a picture of Vicky holding a menu with ‘Vicky’s pre-birthday brunch' written on it.

Vicky Kaushal had some amazing food on his birthday.

Katrina Kaif also shared pictures of a theatre and from her workout.

Katrina also shared a picture of her doing pilates in an empty gym. She is seen in black gym wear in the picture and captioned it, "Pilates done. Pilates in New York."

During the day, Katrina shared a romantic birthday post for Vicky on Instagram. She shared pictures of Vicky embracing her and planting a kiss on her head. She wrote along with the photos, “New York Wala Birthday. My (heart emoticon). Simply put YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER.” Vicky reacted to the post, saying, “Shaadishuda wala Birthday!!!” with several heart emoticons.

Vicky's family and friends also wished him on the occasion. His father, stunt director Sham Kaushal shared a collage of his ‘then and now' pictures and wrote, “Wish you a very Happy Birthday Puttar. Always love and blessings. Feeling blessed and proud to have a son like you. Rab Rakha.” Vicky replied to him, “Love you Dad!” His brother Sunny Kaushal also wished him.

Vicky was recently working on Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan. She shared throwback pictures from one of their temple visits along with a message. Vicky also has Govinda Naam Mera, Sam Bahadur and few other projects in pipeline.

