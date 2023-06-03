Vicky Kaushal sends love, dedicates song to Katrina Kaif after she praises his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Actor-couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal engaged in PDA on a social media platform after she heaped praises on his recent release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Taking to Instagram Stories, Katrina shared a poster of Vicky's film featuring him and his co-star Sara Ali Khan. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal recreates his viral Obsessed dance video live on stage at event, internet 'can't stop watching')

Katrina's post on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Katrina Kaif praised Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Sharing the film poster, Katrina Kaif wrote, "In cinemas now (white heart emojis). Congratulations to the entire team, a film made with so much heart (white heart emoji)." Katrina also tagged the cast and crew of the team.

Vicky reacts to Katrina's post

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vicky re-shared the post. He dedicated his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye to her. He wrote a line from the track, "Tu hai toh mujhe phir aur kya chahiye (I don't need anything else if you are there) (kissing face and read heart emojis)."

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vicky re-shared the post.

Katrina often shares posts on her Instagram featuring Vicky. Last month on his birthday, Katrina shared pictures with Vicky on Instagram. She had written, "A little dance, dher saara pyaar (lots of love) ….Happiest birthday my (white heart emoji)."

Vicky and Katrina's films

Vicky's film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been helmed by Laxman Utekar. The film is set in Indore and revolves around a middle-class couple. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Rakesh Bedi and Inaamulhaq.

Earlier, Vicky had said in a statement, "Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it."

Apart from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky also has Sam Bahadur in the pipeline. Sam Bahadur is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

Katrina will be next seen in the upcoming action-thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali this year. Apart from that, she also has director Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Fans will also see Katrina in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

