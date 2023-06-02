Vicky Kaushal recreates his viral Obsessed dance video live on stage at event, internet 'can't stop watching'

Vicky Kaushal is promoting his new movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. The actors were recently in Delhi for the film's promotion. At the event, Vicky showed his dance moves after fans asked the actor to recreate his viral Instagram Reels from April, in which he was vibing to the popular Punjabi song Obsessed by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma. Also read: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie review Vicky Kaushal danced to Punjabi song Obsessed at a recent event in Delhi.

Vicky Kaushal’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star Sara Ali Khan can also be seen in the video. He was dressed in a blue jacket and beige pants, while Sara was in a white ethnic outfit, and was also seen vibing to the popular Punjabi song as Vicky danced.

Vicky grooves to Obsessed on stage

A video of Vicky's live perfomance at an event is being widely shared online. A paparazzo shared the clip and wrote on Instagram, "We are absolutely obsessed with these amazing moves and the hotness of Vicky Kaushal. Just can't get over it!!"

Reacting to the clip posted by the paparazzo, a fan wrote, "Top level swag." One more said, "Why is Vicky so perfect?!" A fan also wrote, "Just fabulous!" Sharing the video on Twitter, a fan tweeted, “Nope nope nope! I can't stop watching this video, send help!”

Original video of Vicky vibing to Riar Saab song

This is not the first time that Vicky is seen grooving to Riar Saab’s song. A few weeks ago, Vicky shared a video on Instagram Reels of himself vibing to Obsessed. The actor wore an all-black outfit and was surrounded by his team as Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma's Obsessed played on high volume.

In the clip, the actor gets his groove on as he jams to the song and his team is also heard cheering for him. The video had taken over social media as fans loved Vicky's energy and some had even asked Vicky to share his Punjabi playlist with them. Before this too, the actor has shared many videos of him dancing to the latest Punjabi songs.

Riar Saab's reaction to Vicky's Instagram video

In an interview with Social Nation last month, Riar Saab had expressed his gratitude towards Vicky Kaushal for acknowledging his song. He had also shared his experience of finding out about the actor's dance video.

He had said, “Little did I know, lying in bed that morning, that my life was about to take a sudden and unforeseen turn. It was just another ordinary day until my phone started buzzing like crazy with back-to-back notifications. I initially brushed it off and tried to go back to sleep, but then my friend’s call woke me up. He told me to check my Instagram and left it at that, wanting the surprise factor to be there. I checked my phone and was stunned to see that my notifications were going wild. As I tried to figure out what was going on, my phone began freezing and hanging."

Riar had added, “After what felt like an eternity, I finally managed to access my Instagram account, and there it was! I couldn’t believe my eyes, and the feeling was surreal. Not only had my song been recognised, but Vicky Kaushal was also dancing and vibing to it! I was overjoyed, grateful, and at a loss for words. It was a moment that I knew I will cherish forever…"

