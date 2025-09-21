Vicky Kaushal reacts after Aamir Khan says he has quality to play lead in Lagaan: 'There can be no other Bhuvan than...'

Actor Vicky Kaushal has reacted after Aamir Khan praised him, saying that he has the quality to play the role of Bhuvan in Lagaan. Aamir played the lead role in the 2001 film. Vicky Kaushal talked about Aamir Khan and his 2001 film Lagaan.

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Aamir Khan's praise for him

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vicky shared a clip of Aamir speaking on Komal Nahta’s podcast Game Changers: The Producer Series. Vicky said that "there can be no other Bhuvan" than Aamir, but it was an honour to get kind words from him." He wrote, "There can be no other 'Bhuvan' than Aamir Sir...but such an honour to get such kind words from the master himself."

What Aamir said about Vicky

On Komal Nahta’s podcast, Aamir was asked who he considers could play his role, Bhuvan, if the film was remade today. Aamir replied, “Vicky Kaushal, I think he has that quality of Bhuvan – dignity, strength, inner strength, steadiness, and integrity. He reflects all of that very naturally. He is a great actor."

About Lagaan

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001) is an epic period sports drama film directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also featured Gracy Singh, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek, Raj Zutshi, and Akhilendra Mishra, among others.

About Aamir's recent films

Aamir was recently seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports comedy-drama film directed by RS Prasanna. It is a spiritual successor to Aamir's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. It also stars Genelia D'Souza. He also had a special appearance in the action thriller Coolie, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also features Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Rachita Ram.

About Vicky's career, his next film

Vicky made his acting debut with Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan. He established himself as a leading star with films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, Sardar Udham, and Sam Bahadur. He was last seen in Chhaava. It became the third-biggest hit in the history of Hindi cinema, with a total collection exceeding ₹500 crore. Fans will see him next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.