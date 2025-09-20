Aamir Khan feels this actor could play the lead in Lagaan if it were remade today; it's not Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan
Aamir Khan played Bhuvan in Lagaan, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The sports drama film became a box office success in 2001.
Lagaan, starring Aamir Khan, is often considered one of the finest films in Indian Cinema and has achieved cult status over the years. It was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. What if Lagaan were to be made today? Who would play the lead role of Bhuvan? Aamir Khan had the answer.
What Aaamir Khan said
The actor was the latest guest on Komal Nahta’s podcast Game Changers: The Producer Series, where he was asked who he would envision as Bhuvan if the film were remade today.
Aamir replied, “Vicky Kaushal, I think he has that quality of Bhuvan – dignity, strength, inner strength, steadiness, and integrity. He reflects all of that very naturally. He is a great actor."
About Lagaan
Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001) is an epic period musical sports drama film directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek, Raj Zutshi, Akhilendra Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey and Yashpal Sharma. It also featured British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne. It received widespread acclaim upon release and won numerous awards.
Vicky's career in Bollywood
Meanwhile, Vicky made his acting debut with Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan. In the next few years, he established himself as a leading star in Bollywood with films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham, and Sam Bahadur to name a few. His filmography includes a variety of genres, from action and historical biopics to romance and horror.
His latest release- Chhaava, which came out this year in January, became the third-biggest hit in the history of Hindi cinema, with a total collection exceeding ₹500 crore. Fans will see him next opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.