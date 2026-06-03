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Vicky Kaushal reacts to backlash over cracking ‘wife jokes’ at wedding: ‘Sometimes we do deserve the brickbats’

Vicky Kaushal addressed backlash over wedding jokes, questioning why public figures are expected to be always perfect. 

Jun 03, 2026 01:02 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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In March, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal faced criticism on social media after a video of him making “wife jokes” at a wedding went viral. Now, in an interview with The Nod Magazine, the actor has addressed the backlash, saying that it is not necessary for a public figure to be perfect all the time.

Vicky Kaushal reacts to backlash over wife joke

Vicky Kaushal praises action sequence in Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji.

Vicky spoke about how he has no control over how people perceive him and addressed the criticism surrounding his remarks. He said, "There is no way that just because you’re a public figure, you need to be perfect. Sometimes we do deserve the brickbats, and maybe the learning there for me is that, as much as people are giving me love, it also comes with a certain sense of responsibility."

He added, "No actor has gotten fame and not gotten the flip side of it. I made the conscious choice that I wanted to be here, and the Universe is reciprocating. Now it’s on me how I handle [the fame]. And if the criticism is constructive, you can learn from it."

Why did Vicky Kaushal receive backlash?

Vicky tied the knot with Katrina Kaif on December 9, 2021. The couple got married in an intimate yet grand ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. They dated for a brief period before getting married and largely kept their relationship private. Katrina and Vicky welcomed their son, Vihaan, in 2025.

About Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film

Vicky will next be seen in Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The romantic drama was originally expected to be released this year, but it remains under production and is now slated to hit theatres in January 2027.

 
vicky kaushal katrina kaif
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