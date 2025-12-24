Vicky Kaushal reveals how he changed after becoming a father: 'It’s a feeling I wasn’t prepared for'

Actor Vicky Kaushal has revealed how he changed after becoming a father. Speaking with GQ India, he shared that "every day, a new emotion hits." In November this year, Vicky and actor Katrina Kaif welcomed their firstborn--a son. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021.

Vicky Kaushal shares how he changed after becoming a dad

When asked about his feelings as a new father, he said, “It’s too soon for me to analyse. Every day, a new emotion hits. You surrender to this in a way you’ve never surrendered to anything.” He also called it “a grounding experience”. The actor added, “It’s a feeling I can’t put into words, and wasn’t prepared for.”

Recently, Vicky, speaking to NDTV, shared which is the first film of his that he wants his son to watch. He had replied, “Wow, the first film. I would like him to watch my first film. Masaan. It's a nice film. I know it's a hard film to watch, so maybe later on, not too early on in his life…. But it shows life as life is.”

About Vicky's family, films

In November this year, Vicky and Katrina announced the arrival of their son. "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky," the note on Instagram read.

They confirmed her pregnancy in September with an adorable picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," they wrote in a joint announcement on Instagram.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Recently, they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

The actor was most recently seen in the period drama Chhaava. He will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.