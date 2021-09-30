Vicky Kaushal reveals scar on his face in Sardar Udham is real: 'I got 13 stitches due to an injury'

Vicky Kaushal has a scar on his face in the upcoming film Sardar Udham. While it might appear that the scar is a prosthetic effect, Vicky has now revealed that it is real.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Vicky said that he had injured himself shortly before the shoot of the movie was to commence. As a result, he had to get 13 stitches. The injury eventually became a part of Sardar Udham.

“I got 13 stitches on my face due to an injury. The scar you see in the film is real,” he said, as reported by India Today. In 2019, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted that Vicky had injured himself during the shoot of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship.

“Vicky Kaushal gets injured while filming an action sequence... Shooting for director Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film in #Gujarat... Vicky fractured his cheekbone and got 13 stitches on his cheek,” Taran had tweeted. In April 2020, Vicky, during an Ask Me Anything session, revealed, “Met with an accident during Shoot... Hairline Fractured cheek bone. 12 internal and 13 external stitches. Kaafi Haunting.”

Also read: Sardar Udham trailer: Vicky Kaushal is a patriotic avenger in Shoojit Sircar's new Amazon film

Sardar Udham is based on the ‘revolutionary’ Udham Singh. He had assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab, on March 13, 1940, in London as a retaliation for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in supporting roles. The film will skip theatres to hit the digital streaming platform Amazon Prime Video directly.

Besides Sardar Udham, Vicky also has The Immortal Ashwatthama, the biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Mr Lele in the pipeline.