Vicky Kaushal shares BTS clip of shooting intense climax sequence of Chhaava, fans praise his dedication

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna starrer Chhaava is in its fourth week in theatres and still going strong. The historical drama film has received a massive response from fans, with many hailing the intense performance of Vicky Kaushal as the Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. In his latest Instagram post, Vicky shared the BTS clip from the shoot of the climax sequence, which was shot over several days and required the contribution of several people. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal remembers Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's undying spirit on his death anniversary: ‘I bow to the warrior’) Vicky Kaushal plays Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava.

Vicky shares BTS clip from Chhaava

In the BTS reel from the shoot of the climax sequence, Vicky detailed all the hard work and preparation that went into creating the scenes. The actor shared that the sequence starts with Shivaji Maharaj fighting against an army of soldiers all alone, until he is captured. "It starts off in the day and goes on into the day," said Vicky in costume.

Vicky then detailed the scenes when Shivaji Maharaj gets captured. The full body makeup and prosthetics which had to be put on for the scenes, were also shown in the BTS clip. The video ended with a crew member thanking Vicky for capturing the vision of the team so well.

Vicky wrote in the caption, “#Chhaava- The last stand! #bts.” Vineet Kumar Singh commented on the post with red heart emoticons.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the clip, a fan commented, “Ye Movie Nahi Emotion Hai.” A second fan wrote, “More than a movie.. literally Chhaava made us to travel back to those glorious days.” A comment read, “When everyone gives their more than 100% to Movie then u can see the Best Result n whole team deserve this success.”

Chhaava is based on Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel of the same name. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai. The film’s score and soundtrack album are composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.