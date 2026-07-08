Vicky Kaushal turns ladki wala, welcomes baraatis at Taarak Mehta actor Shailesh Lodha's daughter's wedding. Watch

Vicky Kaushal recently attended Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Shailesh Lodha’s daughter Swara Lodha's wedding at the iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Though the wedding was an intimate affair, videos from the occasion have surfaced on social media showing Vicky welcoming the baraatis alongside Shailesh and other members of the family.

Vicky at Shailesh Lodha’s daughter's wedding

Vicky Kaushal attended Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Shailesh Lodha’s daughter's wedding.

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The videos from the wedding show Shailesh warmly welcoming Vicky with a hug as he arrived at the venue. The actor is seen wearing a white jacket, black pants, and a colourful turban. The videos also show Vicky helping Shailesh adjust his turban, greeting family members, and warmly hugging the bride.

In a heartwarming gesture, Vicky is also seen standing at the venue entrance alongside Shailesh, personally welcoming the baraatis as they arrive.

Other videos from the wedding offer glimpses of the grand celebrations, including dance performances, elaborate fireworks, and the luxurious décor at the royal venue. One of the clips also captures an emotional Shailesh Lodha during the jaimala ceremony.

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Fans react

{{^usCountry}} Fans were pleasantly surprised to see Vicky at the wedding, with many praising his humility and warm behaviour towards the guests. A fan wrote, "The way he interacted with all was really good." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were pleasantly surprised to see Vicky at the wedding, with many praising his humility and warm behaviour towards the guests. A fan wrote, "The way he interacted with all was really good." {{/usCountry}}

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Another comment read, "Vicky is a friend?" while many others admired how naturally he blended in with the family celebrations.

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'Vicky remains as grounded as he was on day one'

Shailesh and Vicky share a close bond. In June, the TMKOC star had shared a heartfelt note praising the Tauba Tauba actor. He wrote, “Immense popularity, unparalleled success, and fame spreading in every direction—Vicky Kaushal achieved it all through sheer, tireless hard work. Yet, his humility has only grown, and he remains as grounded as he was on day one; this is precisely what sets him apart from the rest. Sending lots of love, @vickykaushal09.”

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About Vicky's upcoming work

Vicky is currently busy shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The project has faced multiple delays and was recently in the news after 42-year-old carpenter Chandradhari Singh Yadav died from an alleged electric shock during an overnight shoot at Mumbai's Film City.

He will also be seen in Mahavatar, an upcoming mythological epic produced by Maddock Films and directed by Amar Kaushik. Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chiranjeevi Parashurama, the eternal warrior of dharma, in the film.