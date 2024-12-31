Video of Shah Rukh Khan's lavish London house emerges online. Here's a sneak peek

A glimpse into the opulent lifestyle of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has surfaced online, sending fans into a frenzy. A video showcasing his ultra-luxurious bungalow in London has been making the rounds on social media, offering a rare peek into the actor's lavish house. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's King to be helmed by Siddharth Anand and not Sujoy Ghosh: Report Shah Rukh’s elder son Aryan Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan have both studied in the UK.

Shah Rukh Khan's London home

A recently surfaced video has given fans a glimpse into Shah Rukh's opulent London residence. The video has been shared by a vlogger couple which showcases the exterior of the luxurious bungalow, prominently displaying its address, “117” as well as the sleek building's façade.

The video also captures a lineup of high-end vehicles parked outside, adding to the overall aura of luxury surrounding the actor’s house.

The post read, "A couple offers an unmissable look at Shah Rukh Khan’s crore bungalow in London."

According to a 2009 report in Manchester Evening News, Shah Rukh splashed out £20 million for the apartment in Park Lane. The report called it the highest amount that any Bollywood star has paid for a property outside of India.

It is worth noting that Shah Rukh’s elder son Aryan Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan have both studied in the UK. While Aryan spent a part of his childhood boarding at the exclusive Sevenoaks School, Suhana reportedly graduated high school from Ardingly College.

The London residence is one of several luxurious properties owned by Shah Rukh. Alongside his iconic sea-facing home, Mannat, in Mumbai, he also owns a lavish villa called ‘Jannat’ in the same city. Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, have a high-end mansion in Delhi as well.

More about Shah Rukh

Last week, Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai from Alibaug with Gauri Khan and their children AbRam Khan and Suhana Khan. The actor was spotted by paparazzi as he hurried towards the Jetty, Gateway of India with tight security personnel around him. The actor hid his face with a black hoodie and carried a pet dog in his arms.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is currently busy with the preparation of his next film King, which also stars Suhana Khan. The actor shared details about the highly anticipated film at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival. “The next film I am doing King, I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching," he said. King will also star daughter Suhana Khan. She had marked her acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.