Vidya Balan chooses 'my SRK' when asked to pick between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Actor Vidya Balan has given a unique reply to a fan who asked her to choose between actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. On Monday, she conducted a Question and Answer session on Instagram. Fans bombarded her with questions and also heaped praises on her.

During the session, one of Vidya's fans asked her, "SRK or Salman.?" She shared a picture with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and wrote, "My SRK", followed by a heart emoji. Another fan asked if she is committed, to which she replied, "lagta toh aisa hee hai (looks like it)", and shared another photo with Siddharth.

Vidya Balan shared a picture with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Vidya Balan was asked if she is committed.

Vidya was also asked questions about her favourite movie, which she revealed is the 1979 comedy Gol Maal, and her favourite vacation destination, which is Italy. When asked about her favourite things to do to pass the time, she replied with a photo of herself reading.

In another This or That question, Vidya was asked to pick between footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, to which she replied by posting a picture of Messi with his back facing the camera and his name written on the jersey. She chose coffee when asked to pick between tea and coffee.

Vidya will be next seen in Sherni, which will premiere on June 18 on Amazon Prime Video. The film directed by Amit Masurkar will see her as an upright forest officer named Vidya.

Amit described the film as an "intricately-layered story", exploring the complex issues of conflict between humankind and animals. The film also stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

Vidya spoke about her character in the film. "The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well. It gives me immense joy to bring this unique character and story to the global audience through Amazon Prime Video and hope to engage them in unexpected ways," the actor was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Her last movie Shakuntala Devi had also released on Amazon Prime.