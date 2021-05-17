Vidya Balan's Sherni to release on Amazon Prime next month, see first look poster

Actor Vidya Balan-starrer Sherni is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video next month, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

Directed by the Amit Masurkar of Newton fame, the film will feature Balan as an upright Forest Officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict while she also seeks her true calling in a hostile environment. The Amazon original movie is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.





The trio is reuniting for the second time after their 2020 critically-acclaimed film Shakuntala Devi, starring Balan.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India said they are thrilled to collaborate with Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series, who are powerhouses of fresh and engaging content.

"Following the success of Shakuntala Devi, we’re excited to present Sherni, another Vidya Balan starrer to our customers in India and around the world. The film is an intriguing tale of triumph that will not only entertain audiences, but offer them an experience of adventure in the comfort of their homes," Subramaniam said in a statement.

Vikram Malhotra, Producer and CEO - Abundantia Entertainment said the film one of the most special and important stories that his company had worked on.

"I’m also very excited for the fans of Vidya Balan to see her in the unique avatar of a forest officer," Malhotra said.

Bhushan Kumar, Producer, T-Series said he was thrilled that film will find a global audience on the streamer.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan posts throwback, windswept look, asks fans to beware of Cyclone Tauktae

As always, it has been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Vikram and I look forward to creating more entertaining and exceptional content with Abundantia Entertainment," Kumar added.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON