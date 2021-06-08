Dharmendra shares video of personal pool at farmhouse, does water aerobics. Watch

Veteran actor Dharmendra has shared a new video from his farmhouse, giving fans a glimpse of his swimming pool. He also informed his followers that he has started 'water aerobics' as well as 'yoga and light exercise'. Taking to Twitter, he posted a video in which he is seen exercising inside the swimming pool.

Dharmendra tweeted the video on Monday. He captioned it, "Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes ...I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise . Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong."

Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes ...I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise . Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XtjiOXW5AK — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 7, 2021





Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "sooo sweet of u paag Looking awasome as usual Sooo kuch happyyy to see u happy. Take care n always be happy healthy. Love u too much" to which he replied, "love you Kavita".

Another tweeted, "Great Dharam sir, You started the culture of muscular body and you are the first real action star of Bollywood, good to see you in a great shape..Long live my superstar and the King of hindi cinema the greatest superstar ever..legendary Dharam sir!!!" He replied, "So Sweet love you Faisal."

Last week, too, Dharmendra had shared a video that gave a brief tour of the property and showed him giving himself a head massage with almond oil in the morning.

In the video, his verandah was seen adorned with colourful flowers and plants, with a seating area near a door. "Good Morning Friends. Almond oil massage is good in the morning I am doing it regularly," he had tweeted.

The actor is at his Lonavala farmhouse near Mumbai. His family--wife Hema Malini, sons Sunny and Bobby and daughters Ahana and Esha--stay in Mumbai but he prefers staying at the farmhouse from where he often shares pictures and videos.

In another recent video that he posted, he was seen playing with a calf. Another video saw him visiting the farmworkers and telling them 'I love you'. Dharmendra has also made a few appearances on singing and dance reality shows.

