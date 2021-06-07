Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dharmendra urges fans to pray for Dilip Kumar's recovery, calls him 'ek nek rooh insaan, azeem fankaar'
Dharmendra with Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu in this throwback picture.
bollywood

Dharmendra urges fans to pray for Dilip Kumar's recovery, calls him 'ek nek rooh insaan, azeem fankaar'

Dharmendra also shared a candid picture with Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu. The senior actor was admitted to a Mumbai hospital as he was having difficulty in breathing for the last two days.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 11:51 AM IST

Since the news of megastar Dilip Kumar's ill health broke, prayers for his speedy recovery have been flooding social media. On Monday, veteran star Dharmendra Deol also urged fans to pray for his health.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the 85-year-old star shared a candid throwback picture that captured him sitting with Dilip and his wife Saira Banu.

Along with the priceless throwback picture, he wrote, "Dosto, Dalip Sahab ek nek rooh insaan...ek azeem fankaar ke liye aap ki rooh se uthi duaen zaroor bar aayengi, ji jaan se Shukriya Aap sab ka," using folded hands emoticon.


On Sunday, the actor posted a rare monochrome picture from his young days. The throwback picture saw Dharmendra hugging Dilip while they both posed for the camera.

"Maalik se Dua keejiye mere pyaare bhai ...hamare Yusuf Sahib jald sehat yaab ho jaayen," he wrote alongside the picture.


Tragedy King Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai on Sunday, has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and is currently on oxygen support in the ICU ward, though his condition is reportedly stable.

The megastar was admitted to the hospital as he was having difficulty breathing for the last two days. Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at hospital gave the health update and said, "Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and kept on oxygen support in ICU ward."

Affirming that the actor's condition is stable, the doctor further added, "His condition is stable now. Even though he is in ICU, he is not on a ventilator. We are trying our best that he makes a quick recovery and goes back home."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Vikrant Massey a cockroach for calling Yami Gautam Radhe Maa: 'Lao meri chappal'

Later, Dilip Kumar's official Twitter handle also shared the update regarding the veteran actor's health, telling people not to believe in WhatsApp forwards.

The tweet read, "Don't believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heartfelt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh'Allah."

The superstar has been suffering from age-related health issues in recent years. Last month, the 98-year-old actor was admitted to the same hospital for two days regarding some routine checkups and tests.


Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi tied the knot in May.
