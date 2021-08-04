Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vidya Balan says 'not every biopic is well made': 'I have been offered many but I decided on doing very few'
bollywood

Vidya Balan says 'not every biopic is well made': 'I have been offered many but I decided on doing very few'

Vidya Balan spoke about biopics and the reason behind she chooses to 'very few' of them. She has so far featured in biopics--Dirty Picture and Shakuntala Devi.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 04:39 PM IST
Vidya Balan made her acting debut in 1995 with the television show Hum Paanch.

Actor Vidya Balan has said 'not every biopic' is impactful, well made, dramatic or cinematic enough. She added that though she has been offered many biopics she ended up doing very few of them. Vidya also added that the structure of biopics 'is pretty much the same for everything' which 'can get boring after a while'.

Vidya Balan has so far featured in the biopics The Dirty Picture (2011) and Shakuntala Devi (2020). The Dirty Picture is inspired by the life of late actor Silk Smitha. Last year, Vidya starred in and as Shakuntala Devi.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Vidya Balan said, “Not every biopic is impactful or well made. I have been offered so many biopics, but I decided on doing very few. Sometimes, it’s an inspiring story but not dramatic or cinematic enough. A biopic needs all the elements to be interesting. At times, it is great to read about somebody but you don’t see it as a celluloid experience."

She also added, "There is an explosion of biopics but not every biopic is going to be watched. Only good ones will work and there has to be something unique that differentiates a biopic from the other ones. The structure of biopics is pretty much the same for everything and it can get boring after a while. Just an inspiring story or personality is not enough for a biopic, it has to be told in a unique manner. There could be 100s of them, but only a few will make the cut.”

Meanwhile, Vidya was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video's Sherni. She played the role of Vidya Vincent--a forest officer. Recently, the actor's short film Natkhat was also released.

Also Read | Gauahar Khan responds to questions about babies, work and why she doesn't live with her in-laws

Vidya made her acting debut in 1995 with the television show Hum Paanch. She made her big-screen debut in 2003 with the Bengali film Bhalo Theko. Her maiden Hindi film was Parineeta in 2005.

Topics
vidya balan vidya balan style vidya balan photo vidya balan look the dirty picture shakuntala devi biopic on shakuntala devi shakuntala devi biopic

