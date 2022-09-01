Vidya Balan says 'aapko kya' in bathtub, fans say 'she did better than actual Anupamaa'

Vidya Balan has shared her version of Anupamaa's popular ‘Aapko kya’ scene. Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role in television show Anupamaa and her ‘Aapko kya’ line has turned into a popular social media trend. Vidya sat in a bathtub to perform her version of the Anupamaa line. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor recreates Anupamaa's 'aapko kya' scene in hilarious video

Vidya is seen wearing a bathrobe and sitting in an empty bathtub as she lip syncs to the line, "Main ghumu-firu, naachu gaau, hasu khelu, bahar jau, akeli jau, kisi aur ke saath jau, jaha jau, jab jau, jaise bhi jau…aapko kya (What do you have to do with me roaming around, dancing or singing, having fun, going out alone or with whosoever, wherever, whenever, howsoever)?" She shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Bolo bolo… (say it).”

Fans loved Vidya's video and couldn't praise her enough in the comments section. A fan said, “My favourite performing on my other favorite's dialogue.” Another said, “@balanvidya did better than actual Anupama.” One more fan commented, "Vidya is always so priceless with her expressions. Long live @balanvidya - Bollywood’s finest." Many called her “the best” in the comments section. A concerned fan also asked, “Pr kisne kuch bola (has anyone said something to you).” A person also tagged Rupali Ganguly to draw her attention to the video.

Vidya is known for her witty attitude and for not mincing words in expressing herself. Last month, she was asked to react on the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh's nude photo shoot. “Hum logo ko bhi aankhein sekhne dijiye na (let us also enjoy this)," Vidya had said.

Vidya was last seen as a journalist in a murder mystery, Jalsa. She starred alongside Shefali Shah in the film that released on Amazon Prime. She currently has two more projects in pipeline, one of them titled Neeyat.

