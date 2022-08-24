Janhvi Kapoor recreates Anupamaa's 'aapko kya' scene in hilarious video; Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria react. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor, who often recreates trending videos with her friends and shares them on her Instagram account, dropped a new hilarious video on Instagram Reels on Wednesday. For her latest video, Janhvi recreated a scene from the popular TV show Anupamaa with her friends. The video also got reactions from Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria. Also Read| Janhvi Kapoor is worried Alia Bhatt will file restraining order against her

The trend, popular as 'aapko kya', is based on a scene from Anupamaa in which the titularcharacter played by Rupali Ganguly tells off her ex-husband Vanraj Shah. It appeared that Janhvi had a lot of fun recreating the reel with her friends, who have previously also featured in other videos on her account. In her take on the trending video, Janhvi and her friends imitated all the actions mentioned in the dialogue before coming together to lip-sync to 'aapko kya?'

Janhvi captioned it with emojis of a thinking face and a shrugging woman. Reacting to the video in the comments section, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Hilarious." Janhvi replied to Alia's praise by commenting a joker, a baby, and a heart emoji. Tara Sutaria also dropped a comment on the post. She wrote, "Bestttt bro," and Janhvi replied with joker emojis.

A few days ago, Janhvi had recreated a trending reel from Naagin 6. She recorded a video on Tejasswi Prakash and Mahek Chahal's midnight walk dialogue and even got the approval of the show's producer Ekta Kapoor.

Janhvi was last seen in Good Luck Jerry, which released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. She has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

