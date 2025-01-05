Vidya Balan's team counters 'PR activity' claims over her tweet for Rohit Sharma: ‘She was moved by his selfless act’

Vidya Balan showed support for cricketer Rohit Sharma after he decided to sit out from the Sydney Test against Australia was only due to his poor form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, this move was met with a lot of backlash in the comments, where many claimed that it was part of a PR activity orchestrated by Rohit. Now Vidya's team has given a statement regarding the matter. (Also read: Raha Kapoor holds on to dad Ranbir Kapoor, steals the spotlight in maasi Shaheen Bhatt's New Year vacation pics) Vidya Balan's team has given a statement on the recent claims of PR activity.

What the statement read

On Sunday, the actor's team issued a statement rubbishing the claims, which read: “There has been some speculation regarding a tweet Ms Vidya Balan put out yesterday expressing her admiration for the grace Rohit Sharma exhibited by stepping back as a player and captain from the last test match.”

It went on to add: “Let it be unequivocally stated that Ms Balan posted this completely of her own volition because she was moved by his selfless act, and NOT by request from his PR team. Ms.Balan is not an avid sports fan, but she is a fan of those who show dignity and class under trying circumstances. To attribute her actions to anything other than a spontaneous reaction to something she found admirable is completely preposterous.”

More details

It all began when Vidya tweeted in favour of Rohit's decision and wrote: "Rohit Sharma, what a SUPERSTAR 🤩!!

To take a pause & catch your breath requires courage … More power to you … Respect 🙌 !! @ImRo45" After her support, many users pointed out that she does not even follow the cricketer on the platform and that the tweet is part of a PR activity. A post on Reddit also circulated where it was claimed that Vidya posted a screenshot of the same tweet that was shared to her and then deleted it instantly.

Meanwhile, Rohit talked to Star Sports where he ruled out the possibility of retiring from Test cricket by saying that he is currently out of form but that doesn't mean his bat will remain silent five months later.

“Whenever I am captaining, I don't believe in what is going to happen after 5 months or 6 months. What do you want in the immediate future, it is important to focus on this thing. Our entire focus was on these 5 matches. We had to retain the trophy, we had to win. So, when we take such decisions, we do it keeping the team in front of us,” he added.

On the work front, Vidya was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, opposite Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. The film released in Diwali and emerged as a box office success.