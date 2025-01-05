Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vidya Balan's team counters 'PR activity' claims over her tweet for Rohit Sharma: ‘She was moved by his selfless act’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 05, 2025 09:14 PM IST

Vidya Balan's support for Rohit Sharma after he opted out of the fifth Test against Australia was met with a lot of backlash.

Vidya Balan showed support for cricketer Rohit Sharma after he decided to sit out from the Sydney Test against Australia was only due to his poor form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, this move was met with a lot of backlash in the comments, where many claimed that it was part of a PR activity orchestrated by Rohit. Now Vidya's team has given a statement regarding the matter. (Also read: Raha Kapoor holds on to dad Ranbir Kapoor, steals the spotlight in maasi Shaheen Bhatt's New Year vacation pics)

Vidya Balan's team has given a statement on the recent claims of PR activity.
Vidya Balan's team has given a statement on the recent claims of PR activity.

What the statement read

On Sunday, the actor's team issued a statement rubbishing the claims, which read: “There has been some speculation regarding a tweet Ms Vidya Balan put out yesterday expressing her admiration for the grace Rohit Sharma exhibited by stepping back as a player and captain from the last test match.”

It went on to add: “Let it be unequivocally stated that Ms Balan posted this completely of her own volition because she was moved by his selfless act, and NOT by request from his PR team. Ms.Balan is not an avid sports fan, but she is a fan of those who show dignity and class under trying circumstances. To attribute her actions to anything other than a spontaneous reaction to something she found admirable is completely preposterous.”

More details

It all began when Vidya tweeted in favour of Rohit's decision and wrote: "Rohit Sharma, what a SUPERSTAR 🤩!!

To take a pause & catch your breath requires courage … More power to you … Respect 🙌 !! @ImRo45" After her support, many users pointed out that she does not even follow the cricketer on the platform and that the tweet is part of a PR activity. A post on Reddit also circulated where it was claimed that Vidya posted a screenshot of the same tweet that was shared to her and then deleted it instantly.

Meanwhile, Rohit talked to Star Sports where he ruled out the possibility of retiring from Test cricket by saying that he is currently out of form but that doesn't mean his bat will remain silent five months later.

“Whenever I am captaining, I don't believe in what is going to happen after 5 months or 6 months. What do you want in the immediate future, it is important to focus on this thing. Our entire focus was on these 5 matches. We had to retain the trophy, we had to win. So, when we take such decisions, we do it keeping the team in front of us,” he added.

On the work front, Vidya was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, opposite Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. The film released in Diwali and emerged as a box office success.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On