Vidyut Jammwal claims being ‘reborn’ after taking a dip in icy water, fan asks him to replace Bear Grylls. Watch

Vidyut Jammwal has shared a video from his recent experiment when he got undressed amid snow and entered the icy waters to take a bath. Vidyut, who is known for his penchant for adventure and action, seems to be on a trip to a faraway location. Many of his fans were left in awe as he entered a small patch of water amid vast exapanse of ice. Also read: Vidyut Jammwal says film with Tiger Shroff will be very difficult: ‘We both will be very expensive’

In the video, he is seen standing in a thermal jumpsuit and boots with only snow around him. He gets undressed and walks towards the patch of water to take a bath. He wrote, "ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal If someone (including your own mind) tells you that THIS is difficult! the thought comes from NoExperience.. ITS SIMPLE.. DO IT!! Break your own Barriers #iTrainLikeVidyutJammwal says make it a part of your bucket list. 100 percent recovery from any ailment/injury #REBORN InstantFIX."

The video received more than 4.5 lakh views. A fan called him “Kadak” while another termed him “real hero”. One more fan reacted, “Wah kya baat h sir (Wow this is amazing).” Many also commented, “Oh my god”. A fan requested Vidyut, “Sir please bahar aa ajo bimar ho jaoge (please come out, you will fall sick).” Another said, “Sir aapko aisa karte dekh , mujhe yaha Ghar baithe baithe thand lag rahi hai (I am feeing cold at home by just looking at you).” A fan also suggested, “ma bol raha hu aapko Bear Grylls ki jaga le leni chahiye (I am saying you should replace Bear Grylls on his show).”

Vidyut was last seen in action-thriller Sanak, directed by Kanishk Varma. The film, which also stars Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal, released on Disney+ Hotstar last year.

He is currently in relationship with designer Nandita Mahtani and had proposed to her while rappelling down a 150-metre-high wall at a military camp close to Agra last year.

