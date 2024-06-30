Vidyut Jammwal reveals joining circus, 'losing crores' due to Crakk failure: It's a miracle I'm debt free in 3 months

'With losing money comes a lot of advice'

Vidyut said, “Recently with Crakk releasing in theatres and not doing as well as we expected it to – and this is the first time that I produced – I lost a lot of money in it. For me, the most important thing was how will I deal with it. With losing money comes a lot of advice. (From) People who’ve lost money in the past and friends, who really care about you, so for me it was important to disconnect from all the advice.”

'I am debt-free, it is a miracle'

Vidyut added, "After the release of Crackk, I went and I joined a French circus, a friend's circus; and spent about 14 days with these elite human beings... I came back home and I sat down and I was like 'Okay, I have lost so many crores and I had no idea I would ever lose it, so what do it do'? And in three months, I am debt-free. It is a miracle."

The actor added that when asked by his friends about how he came out of the debt, he simply told them that he 'didn’t stress about it' and sat down to execute a plan to figure his finances out.

Vidyut worked with director Aditya Datt in Crakk, which also featured Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson and Arjun Rampal, among others. Backed by Vidyut and Abbas Sayyed, the film was released on February 23, 2024 in the theaters. In April, it was started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.