Crakk box office collection day 5: Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal's film earns just 1 crore on first Tuesday

Crakk Jeetega to Jiyegaa box office collection day 5: The action-packed thriller stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. As per Sacnilk.com, Crakk has earned just ₹1 crore in India on its first Tuesday. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film released in theatres on February 23. (Also Read | Crakk box office collection day 4) Nora Fatehi and Vidyut Jammwal in a still from Crakk.

Crakk box office collection in India

The Vidyut Jammwal film earned ₹4.25 crore on day one, ₹2.15 crore on day two, ₹2.3 crore on day three and ₹1 crore on day four. The film earned ₹1 crore nett in India on day five, as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹10.7 crore nett in India. The film, which received mixed reviews, clashed with Yami Gautam's Article 370 at teh box office.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

What Vidyut had said about Crakk

Talking about the film, Vidyut had earlier said in a statement, "With Crakk, my vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian Cinema. I am grateful to an exceptional team that transformed this dream into reality. The adrenaline-fueled visual spectacle we've created, aims to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating more."

Nora Fatehi on being part of Crakk

Recently, Nora Fatehi spoke about the responses from fans to her role in the film. As quoted by news agency ANI, she had said, “I live for my work and give my all in everything I do! I do it from my heart, for the fans and for my legacy! They understand the journey and are invested in every second of it! I feel blessed for their positive response and immense support for my first lead role in a film!”

About Crakk

Crakk also stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson. As per a statement, Crakk is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports". It is produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey. Crakk is presented by Reliance Entertainment.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place