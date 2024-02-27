 Crakk box office collection day 4: Vidyut film mints less than ₹10 cr so far | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Crakk box office collection day 4: Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal-starrer mints less than 10 crore so far

Crakk box office collection day 4: Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal-starrer mints less than 10 crore so far

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 27, 2024 11:59 AM IST

Crakk box office collection day 4: On day four, the film earned just ₹1 crore. Crakk stars Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson.

Crakk Jeetega to Jiyegaa box office collection day 4: The film, directed by Aditya Datt, released in theatres on February 23. As per Sacnilk.com, Crakk has earned just over 9 crore so far in India. The action-packed thriller stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. (Also Read | Crakk box office collection day 3)

Vidyut Jammwal in a still from Crakk.
Vidyut Jammwal in a still from Crakk.

Crakk India box office collection

The film minted 4.25 crore on day one, 2.15 crore on day two and 2.3 crore on day three. The film earned just 1 crore nett in India on day four, as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted 9.70 crore nett in India. The film, which received mixed reviews, faced a box office clash with Yami Gautam's Article 370.

About Crakk

Crakk also stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson. As per a statement, Crakk is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports". It is produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey. Crakk is presented by Reliance Entertainment.

What Vidyut had said about Crakk

Talking about the film, Vidyut had earlier said in a stement, "With Crakk, my vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian Cinema. I am grateful to an exceptional team that transformed this dream into reality. The adrenaline-fueled visual spectacle we've created, aims to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating more."

Nora on being part of Crakk

Recently, Nora Fatehi spoke about the responses from fans to her role in the film. As quoted by news agency ANI, she had said, "I live for my work and give my all in everything I do! I do it from my heart, for the fans and for my legacy! They understand the journey and are invested in every second of it! I feel blessed for their positive response and immense support for my first lead role in a film! I will continue to pave the way for people like me and work harder every step of the way for my future projects! I'm always grateful for anyone who supports me! I can't wait for my next film releases!"

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
