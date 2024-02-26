Crakk box office collection day 3: Vidyut Jammwal film mints over 8 crore so far in India

Crakk Jeetega to Jiyegaa box office collection day 3: The action-packed thriller stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. As per Sacnilk.com, Crakk has earned over ₹8 crore so far in India. The film, directed by Aditya Datt, released in theatres on February 23. (Also Read | Crakk box office collection day 2) Vidyut Jammwal in a still from Crakk.

Crakk India box office collection

The film minted ₹4.25 crore on day one and ₹2.15 crore on day two. On day three, the film earned ₹2.40 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted ₹8.80 crore nett in India. The film received mixed reviews. It faced a box office clash with Yami Gautam's Article 370. Crakk also stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

About Crakk

As per a statement, Crakk is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports". Crakk is presented by Reliance Entertainment. It is produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

Nora on being part of Crakk

Recently, Nora Fatehi spoke about the responses from fans to her role in the film. As quoted by news agency ANI, she had said, "I live for my work and give my all in everything I do! I do it from my heart, for the fans and for my legacy! They understand the journey and are invested in every second of it! I feel blessed for their positive response and immense support for my first lead role in a film! I will continue to pave the way for people like me and work harder every step of the way for my future projects! I'm always grateful for anyone who supports me! I can't wait for my next film releases!"

What Vidyut had said about Crakk

Talking about the film, Vidyut had earlier said in a stement, "With Crakk, my vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian Cinema. I am grateful to an exceptional team that transformed this dream into reality. The adrenaline-fueled visual spectacle we've created, aims to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating more."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place