Vijay Varma has a hilarious reaction to Rishi Sunak's video for 'Vijay Mama': 'Hello beta ji'

Days after chef Sanjay Raina asked UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to give a message for his 'Vijay mama (uncle)', actor Vijay Varma gave it a funny twist. The video, recently shared by Sanjay on Twitter, has been posted by people on social media platforms and it also sparked several memes on 'Vijay mama'. (Also Read | Vijay Varma opens up on his ‘tragic’ dating life)

Now, Vijay Varma on Sunday took to Twitter and shared the clip posted by a fan. He tweeted along with it, "Hello Beta ji (son)! Congratulations on new beginnings. See u at 10 Downing Street soon (flower emoji)."

In the video clip, Sanjay said to the camera, "Mama (Uncle), I have got somebody to say hello to you". He then panned the camera to the left to include Rishi Sunak in the frame. The UK PM said, "Vijay mama, hi. It's Rishi, how are you? Hopefully, you come here and see me. So when you get here, chat to your nephew, tell him to bring you to Downing Street. Take care."

Hello Beta ji! Congratulations on new beginnings. See u at 10 Downing Street soon🌸 https://t.co/FWYmI47xQM — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) October 29, 2022

Reacting to the post, a fan asked, "Achchhaaa..to Vijay Mama aap hain (Okay, so you are the Vijay uncle)." Another person teased him, "He called Mama, not Varma." "Congratulations you deserve it. Say my hello to Rishi when you go there. Darrleengs," read a tweet. "Please change your surname to mama," said a Twitter user. Another person shared Elon Musk's tweet saying 'comedy is now legal on Twitter' and wrote, "I think @elonmusk wrote this only for you."

Earlier this week, Rishi made history as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after being elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party on Diwali as Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race. Rishi is also the youngest UK PM for around 200 years at 42 years.

Fans will see Vijay in the third season of popular series Mirzapur. The Prime Video crime drama show revolves around gang wars and illegal weapon cartels in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He plays the dual role of Bharat and Shatrughan Tyagi in Mirzapur 3. Directed by Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh, and Mihir Desai, Mirzapur also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Ali Fazal.

He will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Hindi film adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. Fans will also see Vijay in Dahaad, directed by Reema Kagti, with Sonakshi Sinha. He also has Sumit Saxena's untitled project in the pipeline. He was last seen in Darlings with Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew.

